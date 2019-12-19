IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 18

Brazilian flat steel producers are seeking price increases of around 5-8% in 2020 annual contract talks with automakers, according to several market participants.

The United States and China reaching a partial trade agreement elicited a muted response from metals markets this week.

Manganese miner Tshipi has recorded a 54% year-on-year drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in the three months to November 30, 2019 amid falling manganese ore prices.

Spot activity was low across zinc markets in Asia, Europe and the United States in the week ended Tuesday December 17 with much of the focus on next year’s contractual supply premium discussion.

Consumers of batteries are seeking more price transparency in the lithium market, Albemarle said, while predicting the market will move to undersupply by the middle of the next decade.