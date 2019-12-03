IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 2

United States President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina, he said on social media platform Twitter on December 2.

A major Japanese steel mill plans to raise its hot-rolled coil offers to Asian buyers by $50 per tonne on a cfr basis for January-shipment materials.

Spot copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) increased at the end of November, with the market busy discussing annual contracts and deals.

Chinese vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) prices have resumed their decline as sentiment deteriorated on falling downstream vanadium nitrogen tender prices from major steel mills, while in Europe the price range widened upwards on increased spot activity.

Belgian battery-materials manufacturer Umicore has completed its purchase of cobalt refining and cathode precursor activities in Kokkola, Finland from Freeport Cobalt for $203 million.