IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 24

The recent downtrend in spot ferro-chrome prices in China was capped by strength in the domestic stainless steel market, while the European and US markets were flat ahead of the Christmas holiday break.

Aluminium premiums in South Korea rose in the week ending Tuesday December 24, while the main Japanese ports (MJP) spot premium was steady following last week’s increase.

Katanga Mining subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) will buy land rights from La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (Gécamines) covering areas next to KCC’s existing mining concessions.

A Brazilian federal court has removed a major hurdle keeping mining major Vale from acquiring fellow miner Ferrous Resources.

Import prices for steel slab in Southeast Asia and East Asia experienced an uptick over the past week amid rebounding flat steel prices in the region.