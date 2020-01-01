IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 31

Hebei Steel, China’s second largest steel mill, released its purchase price for silico-manganese at 6,600 yuan ($944) per tonne for January delivery, up by 650 yuan per tonne from its December tender price, market participants told Fastmarkets.

Flat steel import offer prices in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia increased this week, despite demand being weak in the run up to the end of the year, sources told Fastmarkets on Tuesday.

China’s rebar prices rose in the east on December 31, bolstered by restocking activity by stockists in expectation of price increases in January.

Chilean copper output fell by 6.7% year on year in November due to a combination of nationwide protests and operational problems, national statistics institute INE said on December 31.

The domestic price for hot-rolled coil in Northern Europe was unchanged on December 31 due to limited trading activity, sources told Fastmarkets.