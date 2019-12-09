IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 6

Sir Brian Bender has seen three London Metal Exchange chief executive officers, the sale to Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing and a great number of other changes over more than nine years as the exchange’s chairman, he told Fastmarkets in an interview, but the open outcry system will remain for as long as members support it.

Global scrap prices in most major markets moved upward during the week ended December 6, due to good demand and a shortage of material in some locations.

Metals conglomerate GFG Alliance has reached an agreement to acquire Aleris’ aluminium rolling mill Duffel in Belgium, a GFG representative said on December 6.

Mining company AfriTin Mining has raised £3.8 million ($5 million) through the establishment of an unsecured convertible loan note agreement with Switzerland-based trading house AfriMet Resources, the company said on November 26.

The pace of decline in the Chinese domestic battery grade lithium carbonate price has accelerated entering December with increasingly lower offer prices in the spot market from Chinese producers eager to destock in the week ended Thursday December 5.