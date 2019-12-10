IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 9

Brazilian steel demand is set to grow in 2020 and support higher domestic prices, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) said in a presentation filed with securities commission CVM.

Rising secondary aluminium prices in Asia helped drive European secondary aluminium ingot prices up last week from its recent decade-long low.

Tender price cuts by leading stainless steel mills in China have prompted lower spot prices for ferro-chrome and chrome ore.

The seaborne price of low-grade manganese ore in China jumped during the week ended Friday December 6, after some Chinese buyers accepted higher-than-expected offers for limited volumes of material.

European ferro-vanadium prices weakened last week on quiet spot demand, with the market’s attention still focused on long-term contract negotiations which are taking place later than usual this year, sources said.