IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 10

The United States Department of Commerce on February 10 issued affirmative final determinations in its anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into imports of carbon and alloy steel threaded rod from China and India.

LME Week Asia 2020 could be in doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing evaluating all their events taking place over the next few months.

Seaborne prices of both low- and high-grade manganese ore in China recorded strong gains in the week ended Friday February 7 alongside rising portside ore and alloy prices.

China’s export price for ferro-vanadium increased in the week ended Thursday February 6, after sentiment was buoyed by higher purchase prices from mills amid the current tight supply caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Swiss miner-trader Glencore has signed a five-year deal - from 2020 until 2024 - to supply South Korean battery manufacturer Samsung SDI with 21,000 tonnes of cobalt contained in hydroxide, Glencore said on February 10.