IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 11

The London Metal Exchange could face a significant financial challenge if the European Union wins a legal battle with the British government over tax breaks on commodity derivatives trading.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has put his weight behind calls for a reduction of the trade tariffs affecting his country’s steel and aluminium exports to the United States.

President Donald Trump’s Section 232 tariffs and quotas on imported steel and aluminium from the EU show no signs of going away soon, politicians and industry experts in Germany said.

A 118-day queue for aluminium has developed at warehouses in Port Klang, Malaysia, operated by Istim following a series of cancellations on the LME last month, data released by the exchange on Monday February 11 show.

High manganese ore prices since 2017 have enabled South African manganese miner Tshipi to generate significantly higher cashflow than expected, allowing for dividends in excess of the initial capital cost to develop the mine.

