IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 12

Heavy highland rains in South America’s Andean region prompted mining companies to temporarily halt some copper operations in northern Chile and southern Peru from Friday February 8, before resuming full capacity by February 12.

Turkish miner Eti Elektrometalurji has moved into the market for ultra-low ferro-chrome and refuted that this would cap the company’s output of 0.10%-carbon material.

The outlook for the Brazilian mining industry has become very murky following a major accident at one of Vale’s mines and the consequent increased scrutiny on operations by authorities, analysts said.

The seaborne iron ore market agreed on the logic behind a rise in prices on the first day of trading after China’s return from the Lunar New Year holiday on February 11 but by day two it failed to reach an consensus on the rally’s sustainability.

Dubai-based multinational Dana Group has completed construction of new mills for the manufacture of cold-rolled coil and hot-dipped galvanized coil in the United Arab Emirates sheikhdom, it said on Friday.