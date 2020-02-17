IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 14

China’s domestic hot-rolled coil prices continued to fall on February 14 on low demand, though participants in the export market are holding out for a rebound once the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak comes under control.

The LME Week Asia 2020 seminar has been postponed and the LME Asia Dinner has been canceled, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the London Metal Exchange said on February 14.

The European Commission has opened an anti-dumping investigation into aluminium extrusions originating from China, European Aluminium said on February 14.

China’s battery-grade lithium hydroxide price was supported at current levels this week after some producers announced plans to increase prices to cover higher transport and production costs resulting from containment policies for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China.

China will experience a supply shortage of tungsten concentrates and ammonium paratungstate (APT) in early 2020 due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.