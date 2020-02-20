IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 19

Chinese wire rod producers are keeping export offers stable on expectations of improved demand in April, market sources told Fastmarkets, which kept prices flat in the past week amid sparse trading.

Primary aluminium stocks at the three main Japanese ports (MJP) of Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama fell 2.8% month on month at the end of January 2020, according to data released by major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp.

One of China’s largest copper smelters has locked in a major deal for supply at a time of reduced demand due to a virus-led logistics lockdown in the country.

The cobalt sulfate price in China has continued to rise because of spot tight availability while refineries that suspended operations during the Chinese New Year holiday (January 24-February 2) have gradually resumed operations.

Prices for tungsten concentrate and ammonium paratungstate (APT) in China will stay firm in the short term amid persistent supply tightness while the country’s producers gradually resume operations following the extended lunar new year break, market sources said on February 19.