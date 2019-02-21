IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 20

A blockchain pilot project designed to demonstrate the presence of artisanal and small-scale mining sites in the tungsten supply chain is scheduled to be completed in May 2019.

Glencore expects healthy future demand for cobalt and a bottoming out of prices after a difficult second half of 2018, its senior executives said on Wednesday February 20 during its full-year results announcement.

Meanwhile, the trader-miner said it will cut copper production at its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo by 100,000 tonnes. Cobalt hydroxide production at the mine, which totaled 27,300 tonnes last year, will not be affected, Glencore said.

BHP expects metallurgical coal prices to remain above long-term marginal costs with the support of Chinese policies and incremental demand from India and Southeast Asia despite volatility within and across the years. But the company does not see a case for any major new investment in the iron ore sector based on its long-term view of the market despite recent supply disruptions in Brazil.

Turkey produced 2,565,000 tonnes of crude steel in January, a 19.54% decrease compared with January 2018, Turkish steel producers association TÇÜD said.