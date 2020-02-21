IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 20

US-based metallurgical coal producer Warrior Met Coal has announced plans to develop a hard coking coal project in Alabama with a capacity of 3.9-million-tonnes per year, through an investment of around $550-600 million over the next five years.

Alcoa Corp has been certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) to market products under ASI’s chain of custody standard.

Copper output by global miner Anglo American was down slightly in 2019, which the company attributed to the year being one of the driest on record in Chile, it said on February 20.

China’s stainless steel market saw some activity over the past week following several weeks of stagnation as a result of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country.

HBIS Group’s Chenggang will conduct maintenance on one of its four blast furnaces (BFs) from February 20, which will reduce around 300 tonnes per month of vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) output, market sources told Fastmarkets.