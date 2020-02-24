IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 21

The impact on Vale from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been limited thus far, but the company is watching the situation closely in China.

Logistics disruptions across China have paralyzed many of the country’s supply chains since the outbreak of a novel coronavirus infection forced authorities to clamp down on movements of material and people within the country

The price of stainless steel in the European domestic market was unchanged in the week to February 21, but decreases are expected for March due to weaker nickel values, sources told Fastmarkets.

This year’s annual benchmark treatment charges (TCs) for zinc and lead concentrates are expected to rise due to high supply and the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and beyond affecting the raw materials market.

China’s lithium prices held steady in the week to February 21, while a lack of downstream buying slowed spot market liquidity, domestic logistics resumed gradually and delays remained to be seen, sources said.