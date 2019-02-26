IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 25

US President Donald Trump has postponed his administration’s plans to increase the current import duties on $200-billion worth of Chinese goods, de-escalating the trade tensions between the two countries.

A flurry of fresh cancellations in London Metal Exchange copper this month has left market participants questioning the metal’s depleting exchange inventories. Total on-warrant copper material on the LME, which has fallen by more than 70% since the start of this year, is now at its lowest point since 2005.

MMG has delayed shipments of copper concentrates output from its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru due to a road blockade initiated by the local community, the Australian-Chinese miner said on Monday February 25.

South Korea has recommended five-year anti-dumping duties on stainless steel bar from Taiwan and Italy after its trade commission found that imports had injured the domestic industry.

Afarak has reported a €1-million ($1.14-million) earnings deficit for the full-year 2018, partly due to lower ferro-chrome prices and a weaker spot market for chrome ore.

