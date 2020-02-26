IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 25

European steel producers, represented by regional steel association Eurofer, hope to achieve a further toughening of the region’s existing safeguard measures on steel product imports, market sources told Fastmarkets on February 25.

The US Midwest aluminium premium reversed a more than nine-month downtrend on February 25 with some deals concluded at slightly higher premiums, but spot opportunities remain limited and trade disruptions have amplified uncertainty.

A Pakistani mill that recently made a rare purchase of a bulk cargo of ferrous scrap from the United States West Coast will now likely buy such shipments with greater frequency, according to sources Fastmarkets spoke to.

Manganese ore producer Consolidated Minerals has had to delay shipments to China from Port Hedland in Western Australia as a result of disruption caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) outbreak.

Assore expects chrome ore, ferro-chrome and stainless steel markets to remain oversupplied this year and for manganese ore prices to improve, the South African miner and alloy producer said on Friday February 21.