IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 26

Lithium producer share price weakness is a reflection of the supply response that started in 2018, head of base metals and battery materials research William Adams said. While the supply side is weighing on sentiment, the demand side of the equation remains extremely bullish - and increasingly so.

The Mexican government has decided to renew a 15% safeguarding duty on imports of steel from countries with which it does not have free trade agreements. The safeguard is expected to be signed this week, and it will be valid for another six months.

The process to resume full production at Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil has hit a further setback, after an accident with an iron ore tailings dam at a Vale mine prompting a round of inspections throughout the country, sources told Fastmarkets.

A cloud hung over discussions among Indian scrap traders attending an opening session of the Material Recycling Association of India’s annual conference earlier this month in Kochi, southern India, with the rise in global scrap prices earlier this month struggling to breathe new life into the Indian markets..

The United States Commerce Department has boosted anti-dumping duties on cut-to-length plate imported from German steelmaker Salzgitter to triple-digits in the preliminary stage of an administrative review.