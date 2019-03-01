IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 28

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, owner of the London Metal Exchange, filed its 2018 earnings this week, reporting record LME volumes amid a 26% climb in profit after tax, while its forward-looking strategy earmarks asset diversification in its aim to become a global market leader.

The London Metal Exchange has closed its market consultation on proposed arrangements for the use of enforcement proceeds, highlighting three principal options it plans to consider.

Chinese battery materials producers, the largest consumers of cobalt sulfate and cobalt tetroxide, have hesitated in purchasing any cobalt salts this week amid rapid falling international cobalt metal prices.

Any impact to Chinese nickel pig iron production from an expected power shortage in Inner Mongolia during April and May is likely to be limited, market participants said.

Requests by California Steel Industries to exclude the steel slab it imports from Japan, Brazil and Mexico from Section 232 tariffs and quotas have been denied, the company said in a letter to customers dated Tuesday February 26.