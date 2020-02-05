IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 4

As international exchanges continue to encourage trade in their ferrous contracts, Fastmarkets asks market experts for their views on progress in steel price risk management over the past year and the outlook for 2020.

Port of Shanghai, the world’s biggest port by container throughput, and other major ports in China will waive the extra storage fees incurred during the logistics lockdown imposed in relation to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Aluminium market participants remain wary of reduced consumption, logistical backlog and bearish macroeconomics as a result of the coronavirus outbreak from Wuhan city in Hubei province, China.

The British government has brought forward a ban on the sale of internal combustion engine cars in a move which will boost demand for battery materials, including lithium.

Hebei Steel, China’s second-largest steel mill, has set its price for silico-manganese for February delivery at 7,200 yuan ($1,027) per tonne, market participants told Fastmarkets on February 4.