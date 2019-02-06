IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 5

Honda Motor Co Ltd aims to electrify around two-thirds of the vehicles it produces by 2030, Honda managing officer Noriya Kaihara said at the 25th Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa.

Japan’s Panasonic is considering investing in the upstream part of the battery raw materials industry in order to have better oversight of quality, pricing and supply chain responsibility, Kazunori Tanaka, general manager of the group’s electronic device materials department, said on the sidelines of the 25th Mining Indaba.

Steel Dynamics Inc (SDI) has narrowed the list of potential sites for its new mill - referred to internally as “Buffalo” - to five, SDI president and chief executive officer Mark Millett told Fastmarkets AMM in a telephone interview.

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale will halt operations at the Vargem Grande complex sooner than was scheduled, the company said on Monday February 4.

Russian steelmaker Severstal is forming a joint venture with global tube and pipe producer Tenaris to build an oil country tubular goods plant in the Surgut area of West Siberia.

