IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 5

Iron ore export volumes from Brazil decreased by 19.33% year on year in January, according to figures released earlier this week by the country’s economy ministry.

A weak US aluminium market kept market participants away from undertaking arbitrage activities between Southeast Asia and the United States despite plummeting freight rates.

The Chinese government has announced the third round of metal scrap import quotas, which importers must apply for to bring scrap material into China.

Nickel briquette premiums in Europe and the United States ticked up in the week to Tuesday February 4 while all China premiums remained flat amid the extended Lunar New Year holiday, prolonged on ongoing Wuhan coronavirus concerns.

OM Holidings Limited is idling two of its 10 ferro-silicon furnaces at its smelter complex in Sarawak, Malaysia, due to potential disruption to its raw material supply from China caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, it said in an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange on February 4.