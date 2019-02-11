IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 8

The United States’ Section 232 tariffs are costing ArcelorMittal SA’s Canadian operations some $100 million per quarter, company executives said during an earnings call on Friday February 8.

Aluminium producer UC Rusal’s profits from aluminium sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 were down by 16% year on year because the company was operating under trading sanctions imposed by the US, the company said in an earnings statement on Friday.

Concerns about the security of ‘upstream’ iron ore tailings dams in the state of Minas Gerais have prompted the evacuation of residents from nearby communities, Brazil’s national mining agency ANM said on Friday.

Turkey’s long steel producers are looking for new export markets after the European Commission more than halved the annual amount of Turkish rebar allowed to enter the region before the imposition of a 25% tariff.

Global ferrous scrap prices are likely to show further increases because of surges in iron ore prices, Fastmarkets heard during the week ended February 8.