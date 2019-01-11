IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 10

Chinese central government regulators will begin a new round of environmental protection inspections in the country’s metals and mining industry this year, which will take about four years to complete.

The volatility in manganese ore prices should rise in 2019 while increases in alloy smelting production and rail transportation capacity in China filter into the market, however, prices are expected to soften short term due to pressure from alloy smelters, market participants said.

Fastmarkets looks at five key things to watch out for in China’s nickel and stainless steel markets this year against a backdrop of nickel pig iron project ramp-ups and a country-wide clampdown on new crude stainless steel capacity.

The London Metal Exchange has altered its fee-cap structure to accommodate position transfers related to the United Kingdom’s impending exit from the European Union, in line with the requirements of its membership base, the exchange said in a note to members on Tuesday January 8.

Consumer stainless scrap buying prices in the United States tumbled further this month, reflecting a depressed market with mills increasing discounts on nickel in the face of high inventories and softening demand.