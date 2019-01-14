IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 11

Manganese ore prices have started 2019 by continuing a slide that began last December, weighed down by weak downstream demand in China, where market participants are reluctant to buy amid price risk fears.

The pig iron market in the United States was confused by a heavy drop in the scrap market during the week ended January 11, and both buyers and sellers preferred to wait until the situation in the market became clearer.

Fastmarkets AMM reviews recent merger-and-acquisition deals for some heavy hitters in the steel industry. Each company’s ongoing purchases - big and small - are intended to expand their global reach as well as develop products and services throughout 2019.

The London Metal Exchange has opened a consultation period on a host of proposed rulebook changes and regulatory amendments, seeking feedback from its members and other interested parties.

Indian importers are likely to book commercial-grade hot-rolled coil from South Korea because similar material from China is still not a viable option for imports.