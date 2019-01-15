IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 14

Participants in the Japanese market are deciding whether to change the benchmark price for long-term ferro-chrome contracts to China’s monthly steel mill ferro-chrome tenders price from the quarterly European benchmark price, market participants told Fastmarkets.

RISI and FOEX, two leading providers of forest products commodities data and market analysis owned by Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, were rebranded as Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX effective Monday January 14. This rebranding represents the investment made by Euromoney in its price reporting agency, Fastmarkets.

Downward pressure on shredded scrap prices in the United States is showing no sign of relief, with auto shredders continuing to make steep reductions at the scale and some reporting that flows are still not drying up.

Fastmarkets will host a free web seminar on January 15 at 9:30am, London time, to discuss recent and coming trends and how we price the minor metals markets.

Much has been said of a potential increase in tellurium prices after concerns about a tellurium deficit in 2020 were raised in recent months; but despite firm demand from the solar industry, there are no clear indicators that prices will peak anytime soon due to current market dynamics.