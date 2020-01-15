IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 14

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the major long steel producer in Ukraine, has called on the country’s government to review its decision to impose an import tariff on rebar and wire rod steel imports from Belarus, referring to evidence of dumping.

Nizi International has closed its base metals trading desk and book after over 20 years in that sector of the industry.

Low prices of high-carbon ferro-chrome have attracted consumers of charge chrome in Europe, but adoption has been dampened by technical issues and concern that high-carbon ferro-chrome could reclaim its usual premium.

There will be no significant reduction in China’s new energy vehicles (NEV) subsidies in 2020, Miao Wei, minister of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), revealed in a conference on Saturday January 11.

China’s Pangang Group has paused some vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) production at one of its three blast furnaces to conduct maintenance, a source at the company confirmed to Fastmarkets.