IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 15

The Chinese steelmaking industry will focus on six key areas in 2020 to maintain its structured and orderly development, China Iron & Steel Association (Cisa) chairman Gao Xiangming said in a speech at a conference last weekend.

Lower Chinese production is set to fuel supply deficits in Asian aluminium markets in 2020, according to UC Rusal marketing head Roman Andryushin.

The persistent decline seen in the cif Shanghai copper premium came to a halt this past week after participants refused to sell any lower following earlier sell-offs, while others are gradually taking leave of the market ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays, limiting trading activity.

Equity investors have turned more bullish on lithium miners and processors in 2020 so far, helped by a shift in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Jingxi Tiangui Aluminium’s 800,000-tonne-per-year phase-one alumina project in southern China’s Guangxi autonomous region started production in early January, market sources told Fastmarkets.