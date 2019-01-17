IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 16

European Union member states on Wednesday January 16 voted to support proposed definitive measures in the region’s safeguard case into imported steel, the European Commission said.

Hebei Steel, China’s largest steel mill, cut its monthly purchase price for silico-manganese for a second consecutive month in January.

Liberty Steel USA has ambitious goals to become a top presence in the United States’ steel and scrap sectors by 2020, including via the build-out of 5 million tons of steel capacity and scrap consumption to power that output, a top company executive said on Tuesday January 15.

The production embargo at the Alunorte refinery in Brazil, owned by world’s largest alumina producer Hydro, has been removed by SEMAS, the environmental agency in the Pará state.

The London Metal Exchange is opening a market consultation period regarding its approach to pre-trade transparency, and has suggested three possible ways to meet the requirements set out by the European Union’s MiFID II regulation, the exchange said in a note to members on Tuesday.