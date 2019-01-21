IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 18

Growing optimism over the outlook for a trade agreement between the United States and China has led to a stronger tone across risk markets, including those for metals.

Legislation that would delay the imposition of additional Section 232 tariffs on automobiles and automotive parts imported by the United States has been reintroduced by two US Senators.

US pig iron buyers have resumed their purchases of material but at lower prices, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday January 18.

China’s domestic spot battery-grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices were unchanged week on week on Thursday due to slow market activity ahead of the Chinese New Year, while technical- and Industrial-grade lithium carbonate prices moved down slightly due to supplier destocking.

Import prices for stainless steel in Asia appear to have stabilized after a six-month slump thanks to an uptick in demand, a recovery in the nickel market and a potential drop in Indonesian supply.