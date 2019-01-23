IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 22

The heads of several steel industry associations in the United States remained divided on the effectiveness of the Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports but found some common ground on the subject of the yet to be signed US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Global base metals producer Nyrstar announced late on Tuesday January 22 that it had been subjected to a cyberattack that has compromised its email communications and other IT systems.

Brazilian steel producers have passed on an increase of 20-25% in flat steel prices to automotive manufacturers in their latest annual contracts, Carlos Loureiro, president of national flat steel association Inda, said.

The Fanya Exchange will auction 34.64 tonnes of indium stocks it holds in its warehouse at the end of the month, market sources told Fastmarkets on Tuesday January 22.

Global primary aluminium production totaled 55 million tonnes in December, an increase of 1.8% year on year, figures released by the International Aluminium Institute on January 21 show.

