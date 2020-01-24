IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 23

The digitalization of global trade received another push this week, with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the government of Singapore and industry participants signing an agreement to facilitate and accelerate the adoption of technologies in commerce at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Chinese government published the long-awaited non-ferrous scrap metal renaming criterion on its website late on Friday January 17.

China’s stainless steel prices were flat over the past week amid thin trading ahead of the January 24-30 Lunar New Year holiday in the country.

Samancor Chrome plans to reduce annual chrome ore and ferro-chrome production by 29% and 20% respectively due to poor market conditions, it said on January 23.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is in the process of placing its Chambishi refinery in Zambia on care and maintenance, the company confirmed to Fastmarkets.