IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 24

Chinese steelmaker Hebei Jingye Group has moved a step closer to acquiring British Steel following an agreement made with the trade unions that could result in 500 job losses.

Copper scrap buyers in the United States are concerned that an increase in US exports to China could pressure discounts in the second half of 2020, leading to a “relatively flat discount” throughout the year.

The price of stainless steel flat products in the European domestic market was unchanged in the past week ahead of an expected, but moderate, rise in monthly surcharges for February, sources told Fastmarkets on January 24.

China’s domestic spot battery-grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices were unchanged this week as they have been through January due to thin buying activity, and the market became even quieter in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holidays that started on January 24.

Korea Zinc will stop refining selenium as a byproduct of copper ore now that market levels have made it unprofitable, the company confirmed to Fastmarkets.