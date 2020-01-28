IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 27

The Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the United States will be applied to select downstream steel and aluminium products, President Donald Trump announced late on Friday January 24.

The discount for copper scrap imported into China has narrowed in January with the level expected to remain flat until the scrap renaming policy takes effect in July.

Greek authorities will liquidate majority-state-owned multi-metal miner Larco, one of Europe’s largest ferro-nickel producers, before selling off assets to investors, the country’s energy minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on January 27.

UG2 chrome ore prices cif China were steady in the week ended Friday January 24, with trading activity stalled during the Chinese new year holiday, which has been extended to February 2 amid health concerns over the spread of a coronavirus infection.

Vital Materials’ purchase of 3,609 tonnes of indium removes the last of the minor metal supplies once held in the now defunct Fanya Metal Exchange, which enables the company to lock in several years of indium supplies from its own “surface mine” and at low prices by historical standards.