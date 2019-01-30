IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 29

Ferro-tungsten prices will continue to trade in wider ranges this year amid a bearish outlook, market participants told Fastmarkets.

Brazilian federal police have arrested five people related to inspections of the tailings dam that failed last week at Vale’s Córrego do Feijão iron ore mine. The global miner could be forced to pay as much as 17 billion Reais ($4.51 billion) in compensation for environmental damage and lives lost as a result of the rupture, Brazilian bank Itaú BBA said in a report on Tuesday January 29.

Fastmarkets looks at three key factors - China’s economic slowdown, the United States-China trade war and the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union - that are likely to influence minor metals prices in 2019.

Cobalt consumers are increasing their exposure to the emerging hydroxide spot market in 2019 in response to rising supply volumes of intermediates and differing fundamentals at other points along the supply chain.

The auction of some Fanya Metal Exchange indium stocks on Tuesday failed to attract any bidders, market sources told Fastmarkets.