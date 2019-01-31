IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 30

Brazilian iron ore pellet producer Samarco and its creditors have not reached a debt restructuring agreement by the end of a scheduled deadline, according to documents disclosed by the company on Tuesday January 29.

Eastman Kodak Co was granted 40 exclusions to the United States’ Section 232 tariffs by the Commerce Department on Tuesday January 29 to allow the company to import aluminium lithographic sheet and foil on a duty-free basis.

Asian ferrous scrap prices are climbing due to steel mills looking to secure more steelmaking raw materials.

Prices for steel billet in Asia are likely to come under greater pressure in 2019 with demand for it as well as downstream long steel products expected to stay subdued amid an impending surge in new supply, sources told Fastmarkets MB.

Fresh reports are emerging of traders taking positions in the manganese ore market, sparking reminders of speculation-led rallies that occurred in previous years.