IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 31

United States President Donald Trump strengthened Buy America requirements for infrastructure in an executive order on Thursday January 31, in a potential boost to domestic iron, steel and aluminium industries, among others.

Lawmakers in the United States have introduced legislation to limit presidential power to impose tariffs on imports for national security reasons.

In Zhuzhou, China - former home of the country’s top zinc smelter - the skies aren’t exactly blue, but they’re starting to clear up. How China’s smelters react to new laws and regulation will determine refined zinc premiums, concentrate treatment charges (TCs), and ultimately the metal’s price in 2019, analysts say.

Prices for bismuth in the European market are becoming firmer because of shipment delays affecting material from China’s Hunan Jinwang Bismuth, one of the biggest suppliers, Fastmarkets heard on Thursday.

The recent launch of 65% Fe iron ore derivatives on the Singapore Exchange marked an important step in the evolution of the modern iron ore market, allowing industry participants to manage exposure to future fluctuations in the prices of high-grade products.

