IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 6

The global finished steel market in 2020 is set to be weighed down by a continuation of last year’s weaker end-consumption rates, but there are bright spots coming in the longer term, Fastmarkets analysts forecast.

Fastmarkets copper concentrates treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) index was largely stable week on week due to quiet trading ahead of Lunar New Year on January 25.

Seaborne manganese ore prices in China rose in the week ended Friday January 3 on support from reduced availability of material and improved sentiment after Hebei Steel increased its silico-manganese tender price by more than was expected.

China’s export price for ferro-vanadium was stable for the third consecutive week in the latest assessment period ended Thursday January 2, amid relatively low liquidity in both the domestic and European markets.

UG2 chrome ore producers achieve higher sales prices amid improved sentiment.