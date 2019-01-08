IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 7

A resolution of disapproval introduced by United States Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday January 4 opens the door to sanctions remaining in place against Russian aluminium producer UC Rusal, although some trade lawyers and analysts said those efforts might be in vain.

Alumina and aluminium trader Alexander Bullett has left Singapore trading house Noble, Fastmarkets learned.

Nucor executives think the company’s planned $1.35-billion plate mill in the midwestern United States will roll in the profits by taking market share from both imports and domestic competitors.

Turkey increased the hot-rolled coil import duty to 6% for re-rollers from 3.5% previously, effective from Tuesday January 1, 2019.

Cobalt metal prices continued to slide when trading got under way after the Christmas and New Year holidays, with spot inquiries attracting competitive sellers in a well-supplied market.