IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 7

Alexander Shevelev, chief executive officer of Russian steelmaker Severstal, says that the company has changed its culture quite quickly and substantially to focus on being a solutions provider.

Brazilian vehicle output shrank by 3.9% year on year during December 2019, because higher domestic registrations were not enough to offset the continuing tumble in export volumes, local automakers’ association Anfavea said on Tuesday January 7.

Fastmarkets has relaunched its ores and alloys cuts counter to track widespread production cutbacks amid the current low prices.

Chinese imports of ferro-niobium hit a 10-month high in November 2019, registering an increase of 75.4% month on month and 99.1% year on year, according to official but unconfirmed data seen by Fastmarkets.

Japan is expected to divert more of its ferrous scrap export supply to Vietnam and Bangladesh in 2020 due to weaker demand from neighbor South Korea, market sources in Japan told Fastmarkets.