IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 8

The penetration of nickel-cobalt-manganese type-811 batteries into the Chinese electric vehicle industry will be quite limited in 2019, market participants have told Fastmarkets.

A new duty on imported copper raw materials in Zambia has already led to consequences, with producers planning to reduce output while some concentrates from the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo could be diverted to other markets, including China, Fastmarkets has learned.

India’s Supreme Court has upheld an earlier order to reopen Sterlite Copper’s Tuticorin smelter, which was closed for environmental reasons, parent company Vedanta said on Tuesday January 8.

European long steel buyers were quiet throughout December on uncertainties arising from the United States’ various trade wars, but a European Commission quota proposal in January has offered some hope of more certainty to sellers.

The US ferrous scrap market is clearly a buyer’s market in January, with sellers of steel turnings feeling the biggest sting in a monthly settlement rife with huge corrections.