IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 8

Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran have not affected appetite in Southeast Asia for Iranian steel products, sources told Fastmarkets.

Limited buying interest ahead of national holidays has dragged the Shanghai copper premium to its lowest level in almost three years, while copper premiums are stable in Europe and the United States with minimal spot activity for the first week of 2020.

Brazil’s Atlantic Nickel started producing around three months ahead of schedule, and expectations of achieving full capacity have also been brought forward to the second quarter this year, chief executive officer Paulo Castellari told Fastmarkets in an interview on Tuesday January 7.

Jupiter Mines is starting a feasibility study into an expansion project that aims to increase manganese ore output from Tshipi Borwa by 50% to 4.5 million tonnes per year over three years, the company announced on January 7.

North American lithium producer Livent has revised down its financial guidance for fourth-quarter as well as full-year revenues, and is reviewing potential changes to its planned capacity expansion road map, it said on January 7.