IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 9

Asian steel markets are in for another tumultuous year judging by the rate at which new developments are expected to spring up in 2019.

In the United States, the chairs of seven committees in the House of Representatives requested that the US Treasury Department delay the termination of sanctions against Russian aluminium producer UC Rusal.

Steve Cotton has been appointed chief executive officer of Aqua Metals in addition to his existing role as company president, the US-based lead recycling company said.

US ferrous scrap export prices to Turkey leveled out after nosediving by almost $50 per tonne but this did not stop local buying prices at Eastern export yards from declining further.

Lead-zinc producer Recylex must bring forward maintenance at its lead smelter in Nordenham, Germany, due to the advanced deterioration of the main furnace there, the company said.