IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from January 9

The World Trade Organization has made a final ruling that the Moroccan authorities violated parts of the WTO’s Anti-Dumping Agreement in its imposition of tariffs on hot-rolled coil imports from Turkey.

Mining and trading company Mitsui is ceasing copper concentrate blending in South Korea, an indication that grades and arsenic levels are improving at copper mines where it holds stakes, Fastmarkets understands.

Canadian spodumene producer Nemaska Lithium’s filing for bankruptcy protection could be a bellwether moment for spodumene producers searching for capital while lithium prices continue to fall, making upstream investment seem unattractive, market sources have told Fastmarkets.

Last year appeared to be a challenging period for Chinese exporters of ferro-silicon, with China-origin shipments in the first eleven months declining sharply amid strong competition from Russian and Malaysian suppliers.

A second auction for the 3,609.5 tonnes of indium once held by the defunct Fanya Metal Exchange has been scheduled for January 17, according to an official notice published via the Alibaba judicial online platform on January 9.