IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 1

Nickel’s three-month price on the London Metal Exchange fell at the close of trading on Monday July 1, failing to sustain recent gains while poor data from China’s manufacturing sector damped buying sentiment.

Vanadium producer Largo Resources “has adopted the conservative strategy” of not returning capital to shareholders “at this time” against a backdrop of lower vanadium prices, it said in the week ended June 28.

The Chinese domestic antimony price was steady for a fourth consecutive week on Friday, reflecting thin spot business. But the price could dip because some Chinese antimony suppliers have shown a willingness to lower offer prices to encourage sales in an effort to destock and generate cash flow.

Transamine has made several new hires, including Scott Roos and Gabriel Rubin to senior trading positions, it said. Roos, who traded copper at Glencore after spending 25 years managing commercial operations at Noranda, will be Transamine’s Canadian representative and will lead its North American business. Rubin will head the Swiss trader’s lead and zinc book.

ArcelorMittal finalized the sale of a number of its European steel assets to Liberty House Group on June 30, the world’s biggest steelmaker said on July 1.