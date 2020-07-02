IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 1
Here are five Fastmarkets stories you might have missed on Wednesday July 1 that are worth another look.
Brazilian iron ore pellet producer Samarco is on schedule to resume operations by the end of 2020 despite health and safety measures taken to prevent Covid-19 from spreading among workers, the company told Fastmarkets on July 1.
Industry associations up and down the steel and metals supply chain applauded the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact going into effect on July 1.
Zinc concentrate treatment charges rose from an 18-month low in June 2020, with market shorts facing less of a rush to cover positions on the spot market.
The European Union has extended anti-dumping duties on ferro-silicon imported from China and Russia for another five years, according to a release from the European Commission on July 1.
From the low-price environment and lithium’s extended supply chain to the emergence of standardized battery-grade compounds, here are the key themes that dominated the conversation among panelists during Fastmarkets’ webinar on “How Covid-19 has affected lithium markets” on June 23.