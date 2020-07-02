IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 1

Brazilian iron ore pellet producer Samarco is on schedule to resume operations by the end of 2020 despite health and safety measures taken to prevent Covid-19 from spreading among workers, the company told Fastmarkets on July 1.

Industry associations up and down the steel and metals supply chain applauded the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact going into effect on July 1.

Zinc concentrate treatment charges rose from an 18-month low in June 2020, with market shorts facing less of a rush to cover positions on the spot market.

The European Union has extended anti-dumping duties on ferro-silicon imported from China and Russia for another five years, according to a release from the European Commission on July 1.

From the low-price environment and lithium’s extended supply chain to the emergence of standardized battery-grade compounds, here are the key themes that dominated the conversation among panelists during Fastmarkets’ webinar on “How Covid-19 has affected lithium markets” on June 23.