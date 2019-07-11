IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 10

Bosnian aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar has shut down after years of financial struggle.

Copper-zinc miner Hudbay has appointed former Nevsun chief executive officer Peter Kukielski to take over as its interim CEO after longstanding executive Alan Hair stepped down from the post.

In a rare move, Japan has started selling steel billet to Southeast Asia due to tumbling scrap prices in the country’s domestic market.

In China, the country’s central government has toned down its ambitious plan to ban all solid waste imports, including metal scrap, by the end of 2020 in its recently proposed revisions to the regulation on solid waste management. Additionally, China will allow another 5,550 tonnes of ferrous scrap to be imported in the second half of this year, according to a notice seen by Fastmarkets on Wednesday July 10, and announced a second round of copper scrap import quotas that will allow a select list of companies to import an additional 124,500 tonnes of red metal scrap during the same period.

Russia has initiated a dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States’ anti-dumping duties on Russian hot-rolled coil products, according to notice from the WTO’s website dated July 9.

