IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 10

The United Steelworkers union in Canada has warned that certain steel products from the nation, along with aluminium, could again be hit with Section 232 tariffs by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Aluminium has an opportunity to play a key role in the government-led rebuilding of economies following the Covid-19 pandemic, including in the drive to a low-carbon economy as well as developments in infrastructure, transportation and construction, the secretary general of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) said.

Some US, French and German shipping lines have stopped handling shipments of non-ferrous scrap material to China, citing concerns over the delayed launch of a policy in the East Asian country to trade scrap as renewable materials.

Production at Glencore’s Katanga copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been uninterrupted by the confirmation of six Covid-19 cases at the operation.

The government of Finland decided on Thursday July 9 to invest €150 million ($170 million) into the equity of state-owned mining investment firm Finnish Minerals Group.