IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 12

The antimony standard-grade II price softened on Friday July 12, and while the price for indium rose slightly the metal remains under pressure due to slow demand.

Aluminium foundry premiums in the United States and Europe have fallen over the past month, pressured lower by a lack of demand.

Chinese producers of battery-grade lithium cut offers to encourage sales amid low downstream demand and an oversupply of material in the market.

Import bookings of hot-rolled coil into India have come to a standstill because of tariff uncertainties, with buyers fearing that the government may soon impose a safeguard duty on flat steel imports.

Chinese silico-manganese producers withdrew from the portside spot market this past week, with sufficient stocks having increased their procurement volumes ahead of the release of the July tender price by Hebei Steel, forcing some ore traders to lower their offers.

