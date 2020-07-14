IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 13

Brazilian miner Vale has entered into a non-binding agreement with Japanese companies Kobe Steel and Mitsui to form a low-emission steel joint venture, it said in a filing to Brazil’s securities commission CVM on July 13.

Russian multi-metal miner Nornickel reported a second Arctic fuel spill during an aviation refueling exercise, the company said on Sunday July 12.

Vietnamese integrated steel producer Hoa Phat was forced to halt steel output at its blast furnace (BF) No1 in Dung Quat over the weekend after a fire started at the mill, Fastmarkets understands.

The UG2 chrome ore market was quiet last week with low liquidity and indications that the rate of the price fall had slowed after previous heavy drops, while ferro-chrome markets continued to show a sign of weakness, sources told Fastmarkets on July 13.

Japanese carmaker Honda has acquired about 1% of the shares in Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) through a non-public issuance of stocks, with the intention of securing a stable supply of batteries from the Chinese firm, the two companies said in a joint statement on Friday July 10.