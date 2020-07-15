IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 14

Sims Metal Management, the world’s top metal and electronics recycler, is to lay off up to one-fifth of its UK workforce, Fastmarkets understands.

Commercial vehicles led China’s annual automotive output and sales in June, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on July 10, especially those related to the construction industry.

Workers at Antofagasta’s Zaldivar and Centinela copper mines in Chile have successively voted to take industrial action after the negotiations for labor contract renewals failed, Fastmarkets understands.

Afarak’s South African Mogale Alloys processing plant has brought forward and extended the duration of its annual winter maintenance process, it said on July 13 and then confirmed to Fastmarkets.

Bulk alloys markets in Europe and India look set to trade under persistent pressure from a lack of demand in the near term, with weekly price falls raising the prospect of production cuts, according to industry sources.